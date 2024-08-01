Is Anthony Edwards trying to recruit Kevin Durant to Minnesota?
Anthony Edwards is having an exceptional summer.
The ascending 22-year-old is currently the youngest Olympian on the Team USA Roster after a career year.
More importantly, Ant-Man shares the court with his favorite player, 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant.
Edwards has been vocal about his admiration for Durant, a player he has admired and learned from throughout his career.
Kevin Durant was Anthony Edwards' favorite player coming up
On the latest episode of the Hoop Collective, ESPN Tim Bontemps revealed what Edwards told him about Durant.
"Well, I went to a game in Atlanta, and it was a Thunder game, and Kevin was playing," Edwards told Bontemps. "And I watched him, and I was like, 'That's my favorite player.'"
The love has been mutual, as Durant has been highly complimentary, creating a sense of mutual respect and connection. Back in April, Durant revealed that Edwards was his favorite player to watch.
"So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch," Durant said. "Just grown so much since he came into the league. His love for the game shines bright. That's one of the reasons I like him the most. Love everything about Ant,"
Their mutual respect could be seen as a vehicle to get Durant to the Minnesota Timberwolves to team up with the high-flying superstar.
Could Kevin Durant join Ant and the Timberwolves?
The idea of the team with Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl Anthony-Towns should frighten foes throughout the Western Conference.
Last season, the Timberwolves shocked the world, finishing with 56 wins. They made a deep postseason push to the Western Conference Finals, but they fell in five games to the Dallas Mavericks, Knocking the Durant Suns out in the process.
Durant plays for the Phoenix Suns in year two of its Big Three experiment with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Despite no clear indication that Durant is Minnesota-bound, it's hard to rule out the franchise hoping to trade for him.
Adding Durant to the Timberwolves could be a game-changer. It's a scenario that could bolster their chances for a championship, sparking hope among fans.
KD has been to the top of the mountain twice with the Golden State Warriors. His winning experience could be a game-changer for the Timberwolves, bringing a much-needed sense of optimism to a franchise that has not seen much of it throughout its history.