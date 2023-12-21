Is Chris Olave playing tonight? Latest injury report for Saints vs Rams
With two teams playing for their seasons, the Saints hope everyone can give it a go.
By Josh Wilson
According to the NFL's playoff probabilities, this week's Thursday Night Football matchup is crucial to both the host Los Angeles Rams and visiting New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have a 70 percent chance of making the postseason if they win on Thursday, and a 24 percent chance if they lose.
On the other side, the Rams have a 73 percent chance of making the playoffs if they beat the Saints, and a 15 percent chance if they lose.
There's a lot on the line, and it should play out with a high-intensity primetime game on a short week for both teams coming off wins.
Chris Olave missed the team's Week 15 game against the New York Giants which was New Orleans' most complete game of the year in all three phases. The offense spread out with 10 players catching passes from Derek Carr as Olave sat out with an ankle injury.
Is Chris Olave playing tonight vs Rams?
Chris Olave was a scratch from Week 15. It was reported he was unlikely to play on Sunday morning after he was questionable all week.
His status last week was somewhat curious considering Olave did not get any practice time all last week.
Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that Olave was a full go for the Week 16 game against the Rams. While others stepped up last week -- including tight end Juwan Johnson and receivers Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, and Lynn Bowden Jr., among others -- Olave back in the mix will give Carr a deep threat to pass to on go routes and another weapon the Rams defense needs to concern itself with.
Is Ryan Ramczyk playing tonight vs Rams?
Meanwhile, the other injury news that may prove more meaningful is that right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is going to miss his second consecutive game. Landon Young stepped in last week to the starting role and allowed no hurries, pressures, hits, or sacks. He graded below average in the run game according to Pro Football Focus.
This week, the challenge will be facing a defensive line that features Aaron Donald who opens the game up himself or wreaks enough havoc that his teammates get easy opportunities.
Other key injury updates for Saints vs Rams
Saints injury update
- WR Chris Olave is playing
- RB Kendre Miller is questionable
- DE Camerson Jordan was a limited participant in practice
- DE Payton Turner is out
- S Lonnie Johnson is out
- DE Isaiah Foskey is out
- T Ryan Ramczyk is out
In addition, Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore remain on IR.
Rams injury update
- WR Tutu Atwell was a full participant
- RB Ronnie Rivers was a full participant
- DB Ahkello Witherspoon was a full participant
- T Rob Havenstein was a full participant
- OL Joe Noteboom is questionable
- DB Tre Tomlinson is out
What time do the Saints and Rams play today?
The Saints and Rams kick off tonight at 8:15 p.m. Here's how you can watch.
Is SoFi Stadium covered?
SoFi Stadium, where the Rams and Chargers both play, is covered, but it's more of a canvas/sunshade than an enclosure. The roof does not connect to actually close in the playing area, meaning that while the stadium does cover from rain and sun, it is still open air.