Is Drake London playing this week? Latest Falcons Week 9 injury report
By Jack Posey
This week the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons take on the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings. Both teams, however, will be at a disadvantage as the Vikings will be without veteran Kirk Cousin, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week, and top receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been sidelined since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.
The Vikings hope rookie Jordan Addison can team up with fellow rookie Jaren Hall to increase his six receiving touchdowns, which is tied for second in the league.
The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites to win but will be without a top pass catcher in Drake London. The second-year receiver has already been ruled out due to a groin injury suffered last week against the Titans.
Falcons injury report: Drake London ruled out vs. Vikings
London has hauled in 438 yards and two touchdowns, meaning the Falcons will have a big hole to fill Sunday in their receiving game. This is the first regular season game missed for the player.
New Falcons starter Taylor Heinicke will have to rely on help from pass catchers like Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller, as well as the backfield from a combination of Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allegier, and Cordarrelle Patterson. That Atlanta offense will go up against a relatively healthy Vikings defense.
The Falcons hope to erase the memory of last week's 28-23 loss against the Tennesse Titans in which rookie quarterback Will Levis threw for four touchdowns in his NFL debut in place of injured Ryan Tannehill.
In addition to London, the Falcons have also ruled out fullback Keith Smith and safety Demarco Hellams. Tight end Jonnu Smith will likely take over some of the duties at the fullback position. Tandem A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah look to continue their streak of dominance in the young season.
The Falcons hope to get back on track in front of the Atlanta faithful.