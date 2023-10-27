Is Frank Clark playing this week? Latest after signing back with Seahawks
Frank Clark is returning to the Seattle Seahawks after four years away from the team. Will he play in Week 8?
After weeks of buzz about a potential Frank Clark reunion, it's happening... just not with the team folks expected.
Rather than returning to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl last season, Clark is teaming back up with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks. Clark signed a prorated $1.165 million contract.
The 30-year-old spent the first four years of his NFL career in Seattle before a productive four-year, three-Pro Bowl, two-championship stint with KC. He also played two games for the Denver Broncos this season, lest we forget.
Clark's stock took a hit in the Broncos' disastrous defense, but his recent track record of success at the absolute highest level of NFL competition should comfort the Seahawks, who will look to beef up the defense with first place in the NFC West well within reach.
Seattle will host the Cleveland Browns and their No. 1-ranked defense in Week 8. Clark just arrived, but he's familiar with the position and the system. Will he play?
Clark practiced with the Seahawks on Thursday without restriction. When asked if he would play on Sunday, he kept his response brief.
"Hell yeah."
Seahawks injury report: Frank Clark plans to play vs. Browns in Week 8
Timeline: Clark spent 11 days without a team after the Broncos waived him. Despite rumored interest from the Chiefs, Seattle lost Uchenna Nwosu for the season, which opened the door for Clark to return to a prominent role in the Seahawks' linebacker room. It's pretty obvious this is where Clark wants to be.
Expected debut: Sunday, Oct. 29. Clark appears ready to go. He hasn't been away from the field too long and Pete Carroll praised the veteran's readiness. Seattle has a younger LB group, so Clark's experience in the system and the NFL at large could pay immediate dividends on the field and on the sideline. He has gained a lot of corporate knowledge since departing Kansas City five years ago.
Potential replacements: No "replacements" per se, as Clark will operate in a timeshare with Seahawks 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor. Carroll described Clark's role as "very similar" to what he did with Seattle the first time around.
Coach's quote: "He knows exactly the position that we’re asking him to play that we think the transition to fit into the spot, playing the outside ‘backer spot and rushing the 4-3 stuff, just fits naturally. His experience is important with such a young group of guys that he’s with now, so I’m hoping that will all fit together well." — Pete Carroll, via NBC Sports