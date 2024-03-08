Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with left Achilles tendinitis and has missed several games. However, the Bucks may be getting their star forward back.
By Curt Bishop
The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the Crypto.com Arena and take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Though the Bucks have found their footing under new coach Doc Rivers and are playing much better basketball, they have been playing a couple of men down. The biggest piece missing was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.
Fortunately, the Bucks may be a little bit stronger as Giannis is expected to finally make his return.
On to the NBA's injury report, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday's game in Los Angeles.
Giannis Antetokounmpo likely to return for Bucks vs. Lakers
This is good news for the Bucks, who as previously mentioned have been playing a couple of men down.
Forward Khris Middleton has been out with a left ankle sprain, and he is still listed as out for the game against the Lakers.
But having Giannis back should give them a huge boost as they head into hostile territory. It could also give them a significant advantage.
On the Lakers side, LeBron James is listed as questionable. Since reaching 40,000 career points, the Lakers star has been dealing with peroneal tendinopathy. Los Angeles is also without Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, so Milwaukee should have a major advantage heading into the road game.
In 60 games this season, Giannis has averaged 30.7 points per game, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. The eight-time All-Star is also shooting 61.8 percent from the field.
The Bucks are still somewhat shorthanded without Middleton in their lineup, but barring a significant change, it appears as though Giannis is good to go against the Lakers.
The Bucks will hope he gets back into his old rhythm quickly and settles into a groove as they try to pick up a little bit of ground on the Boston Celtics, who lost on Thursday night but lead them by 7.5 games in the Eastern Conference.