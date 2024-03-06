Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with an Achilles injury. As such, his status for Wednesday's game against the Warriors is in question.
By Curt Bishop
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. Tip-off is at 10:00 p.m. ET.
However, the Bucks may be short-handed.
Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with left Achilles tendinitis. He was questionable for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Bucks decided to let him test out his Achilles during warmups prior to the team's matchup with Los Angeles. But after showing clear discomfort, the Bucks ruled their star out for the game.
His status for Wednesday is also in question. The NBA's injury report lists him as questionable for the game against the Warriors.
Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable vs. Warriors
With Giannis being in clear discomfort after testing out his Achilles on Monday, things don't bode well for him as far as being available for the game in Golden State.
Perhaps an extra day has helped the Bucks star heal, meaning he could be available.
However, questionable status is rarely a good thing, and it's looking like Antetokounmpo will sit out against the Warriors.
That isn't the only issue the Bucks are facing right now either. Forward Khris Middleton has been on the shelf for quite some time due to a left ankle sprain, and he has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game.
Fortunately, the Bucks have been playing well. They are 8-2 in their last 10 after briefly stumbling under new head coach Doc Rivers. They own a record of 41-21, which is the second-best in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics.
Milwaukee trails Boston by 7.5 games and leads the Cleveland Cavaliers by a half-game.
The Bucks will at least take momentum into tonight's game, but they'll certainly hope that they have Giannis available against the Warriors.