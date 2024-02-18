Is Harry Styles at Luton Town vs Manchester United today?
Harry Styles made an appearance at the Sunday afternoon Premier League battle.
By Josh Wilson
As the players came out of the tunnel at Kenilworth Road, now a Premier League facility, and got ready for kickoff of a match crucial to both ends of the table, fans in person and watching on TV had their breath taken away by the celebrities they were about to watch.
Rasmus Højlund. Alejandro Garnacho. Elijah Adebayo. Harry Styles?
Yes, the former One Direction band member and standalone superstar (and actor!) was at the game in Luton. But why?
Beyond the allure and gravitas the Luton story creates for fans, celebrity or not (Luton has moved from Conference Premier, the fifth league to the Premier League in a matter of just 11 years), he's hanging alongside the music executive who also serves as a chief officer for the Luton-based club.
Why is Harry Styles at Luton Town vs Manchester United?
Harry Styles is famous for being a Manchester United supporter. According to The Independent, Styles has said that one of the main reasons he became a United supporter was David Beckham, who he enjoyed watching growing up.
It's unclear if he's still fanatical about his boyhood club.
Who is Harry Styles sitting with at Luton?
Styles was seated with former Luton manager and current Luiton Chief recruitment officer Mick Harford at the game. Also with them is Rob Stringer, Director of Luton Town F.C. and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment.
Where did Harry Styles grow up?
Styles grew up in Redditch, Worcestershire and despite the proximity to other key EPL teams wound up going with the Manchester club despite being quite a trek north from his hometown.