Is it time for the Bulls to go full rebuild and trade Zach LaVine?
After a 51-point performance from Zack LaVine resulted in a loss for the Bulls, it might be time for the team to move on from the All-Star.
After the first game of the season showed that the Bulls may be heading for a poor campaign, the third game ended up with the team losing to the Pistons despite Zack LaVine having 51 points.
Even though both teams in this matchup were coming off the second half of a back-to-back, this game clearly was a step back for the Bulls. The Pistons are a team that at best will be heading for the play-in tournament this season. While the NBA is an 82-game season, it's clear that the Bulls will most likely not be advancing past the first round of the playoffs with this roster.
LaVine is a good player in this league who can be an All-Star, but his contract makes him unbearable for a team that will not have a good chance to win a round in the playoffs. LaVine is in the second year of a five-year, $210-million deal and is nearing the age of thirty in the next two years.
What kind of trade value can the Bulls get for Zach LaVine?
With the contract that LaVine has, the team can't get a lot of value for the All-Star. The Bulls will most likely have to settle for two first-round picks. One of those picks will be unprotected and should be considered somewhat valuable. The other first-round pick should be considered somewhat protected at the very least.
The reason that Chicago will most likely not be able to get a haul for LaVine is due to the fact that he will be owed nearly $50 million yearly for three more seasons. Additionally, it should be expected that the scoring machine skills will fade well as he is a player who thrives on athleticism.
Still, LaVine's scoring potential will probably make one team bite that is extremely desperate. If the James Harden saga ends with the Clippers not landing the star, this could be a team to watch if the Bulls decide to make LaVine available in trades.