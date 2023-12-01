Is Jamal Murray playing tonight? Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Suns
Jamal Murray missed nearly a month with a hamstring injury. He injured his ankle in his first game back. Should Denver be cautious? Will Murray play tonight?
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Denver Nuggets will travel to Footprint Center to face the Phoenix Suns. Having won three games in a row following their first regular-season win over the Rockets, the Nuggets will be confident heading into this matchup. With the exception of their last game against the Raptors, the Phoenix Suns have won four of their last five games.
Overall, this should be a competitive Western Conference battle. The Phoenix Suns (11-7) are fifth in the Western Conference, while the Denver Nuggets (13-6) are second. There is one uncertainty looming for Denver, however. That is, will they be without Jamal Murray?
Jamal Murray questionable for tonight's game against the Suns
According to the injury report, Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Suns. A hamstring strain prevented Jamal Murray from playing for most of November. In fact, Wednesday's game against the Rockets marked his first game back for Denver since Nov. 4. Unfortunately, Murray landed awkwardly after driving to the rim two minutes into the game. Even though it didn't keep him from returning to action, Murray played only 22 minutes, two fewer than Reggie Jackson.
Having missed so much time, Murray may still be getting used to the flow of things. Twisting his ankle so early in the game definitely didn't help his cause. Murray finished with 16 points, six assists, and six rebounds. It's expected that Denver will make a game-time decision regarding Murray, who is day-to-day. Peyton Watson (illness) is also listed as a game-time decision for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon (heel) has missed three games in a row, and tonight looks to be his fourth.
Nikola Jokic is available and healthy, which is good news for Denver. Additionally, Reggie Jackson has excelled in Murray's absence. Here's the thing — with a healthy Nikola Jokic and a strong supporting cast, the Nuggets have the tools to beat any team in the league. Tonight would mark the Nuggets' 12th game without Murray, so hopefully they won't find it too difficult to adjust. It remains to be seen whether Murray will take the court tonight or if the Nuggets will err on the side of caution.