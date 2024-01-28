Is Jason Kelce at the Chiefs game against the Ravens today?
Jason Kelce was a main character of the Chiefs divisional win over the Buffalo Bills. Is he at the AFC title game?
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs are loads of fun not just because they have All-Pro players, including a quarterback that might just go down in history as the greatest of all time, but also because of the off-field celebrity fans.
First and foremost is, of course, Taylor Swift, who started dating Travis Kelce this year. She was caught on camera for much of the Chiefs' games this year watching from a luxury suite. For the divisional game against the Bills, Jason Kelce joined in on the fun and stole the show, taking his shirt off and jumping into the crowd to be among the true Bills fans.
Jason's Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card round, so Kelce had time on his hands to go. But is he at the AFC title game?
Is Jason Kelce at Chiefs game vs Ravens?
As if he would miss it?! Yes, as far as we can tell based on some social media images, Jason Kelce is at the Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon.
By the way, yes, Taylor is there as well.
The matchup against Baltimore is a heavyweight one. The Ravens are the AFC's No. 1 seed and are the home field team as a result, having hosted their way through the playoffs, defeating the Houston Texans last week after a Wild Card bye. Kansas City has had its offensive struggles this year, but Patrick Mahomes is a wizard and soon to be debated as the greatest quarterback in history. Whoever comes out of this one to represent the AFC in this year's Super Bowl, which will be held in Las Vegas.