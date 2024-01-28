Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs playoff game in Baltimore vs. Ravens?
Whether it was the frigid temperatures in Kansas City for the Wild Card Round or the still-cold but warmer with Jason Kelce doing 12-ounce curls scene in Buffalo for the Divisional Round, Taylor Swift has yet to miss a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game yet.
And even if it's to be determined whether or not the pop icon has had any influence on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs as a whole, she appears to have been a good luck charm. The Chiefs dominated the Miami Dolphins to pick up their wild card victory, but then renewed a burgeoning rivalry with the Bills in epic fashion for another win.
Now, the team is onto the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 28 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Naturally, that has Swifties and Chiefs fans asking the same thing that they have been all season: Is Taylor there? We have the answer for you.
Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game, AFC Championship vs. Ravens?
As expected Taylor Swift is attending the Chiefs game in Baltimore for the AFC Championship on Sunday. Photos of her already entering the suite well before kickoff came to light, confirming her attendance that the Chiefs-Ravens clash.
Keleigh Teller -- the wife of actor Miles Teller -- and Brittany Mahomes are also seen in teh photo with Swift at the game.
The music megastar is probably quite thankful to be in Baltimore after the last two weekends of weather she's had to spend time in, even in a luxury box. Whereas it was sub-zero temperatures in KC and near that in Buffalo, it's a balmy day in Baltimore with the temperature in the mid-40s. So, you know, balmy by comparison.
Swifties and Chiefs fans alike will be looking for more homages to Taylor this week, though, after Kelce celebrated a touchdown against the Bills by seemingly holding up heart-hands toward Swift (and maybe his family too).