Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight? Latest injury update for Hornets vs. Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets will host the New York Knicks tonight sans Julius Randle. However, will they have their All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball?
By Lior Lampert
Currently sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-34 record, things cannot be much worse for the Charlotte Hornets this season.
Right?
Wrong.
LaMelo Ball’s latest injury update ahead of tonight's contest against a New York Knicks team without Julius Randle (dislocated right shoulder) is a reminder that things could and certainly may continue to get worse for the Hornets before they get better.
LaMelo Ball downgraded to out vs. Knicks
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Ball has been downgraded to out for the game against the Knicks due to a sore right ankle. Previously, he was questionable for the matchup.
Tonight will mark the second consecutive absence for Ball because of the ankle issue.
Ball suffered a severe sprain to his right ankle earlier in the season that sidelined him for an extended period of time. Last season, he dealt with multiple left ankle sprains and also fractured his right ankle, which required him to have season-ending surgery.
With the 2023-24 season reaching a point of no return for Charlotte, it makes sense that they are taking the cautious approach by sitting their star floor general against the Knicks.
Ball has played in half of Charlotte's 44 games this season (22), averaging a career-high 23.9 points while shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc paired with eight assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.
After trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat last week, the Hornets officially signaled a waving of the white flag for the 2023-24 NBA season with an eye toward the future and building around their young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. However, this leaves the team short-handed tonight at the point guard position sans Ball.
Kyle Lowry, who Charlotte received as part of the Rozier trade, has also been ruled out tonight. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Lowry likely will not play for the team ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
Without Ball or Lowry, Charlotte will start No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller (who typically plays small forward) at point guard tonight.