Is NFL about to face similar problems as MLB uniforms?
The NFL gets its uniforms from Nike, meaning we are about see some Oregon Ducks football, y'all.
By John Buhler
For as cool as some people think the Oregon Ducks' uniforms are, they have never won diddly-poo. Yes, I'm talking about the canvas on which Phil Knight paints. Nike has long been the uniform provider for the NFL, which has been good for the most part. Since taking over for Reebok, the uniforms have become of better quality. However, there is a great possibility that the NFL becomes more like MLB.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio brought up interesting points in, The Nikefication of the NFL continues. I recognize that Nike is at its core an apparel company. We have more special commemorative jerseys that we know what to do with. While I would agree that throwback threads, and helmets, can look spectacular at times, Nike is about to do to the NFL what it did to Oregon and Fanatics did to baseball.
Florio pointed out that the NFL's one-helmet policy had a stranglehold on Nike doing pretty much whatever it wanted with its uniform designs. While I applaud the creativity, I recognize that buying every variation of said team's uniform under the sun is not my demographic. The one-helmet per player policy was all about being able to measure a player's head safety and mitigate concussions.
But now that this doesn't seem to matter, bring on the heated schlock made in an Applebee's kitchen.
NFL uniforms about about to be MLB uniforms, probably for the worse
One of my favorite things about NFL jerseys above the rest is their perceived quality. I feel like when I get an NFL uniform sewing together by Nike that is it is not going to unravel on me while I high-five a stranger after the Atlanta Falcons scored a rare game-winning touchdown. The Julio Jones and Deion Sanders jerseys I own have held up well. They were made with care, are of quality. I love that.
What has happened with baseball is it seems as though MLB is rushing these things out to market without ever going to a focus group. Does this hat suck? Yes, it does. Great! Let's put it online for the dopes across America to buy with money they don't have. It will be great! Absolutely splendid. I may be a consumer, but I am not an idiot. I know crap when I see it. Baseball jerseys have become crap.
These uniforms are not about player safety any more, they are about pushing merch, dawg. It doesn't matter if it is good, it only matters if it sells. I cannot wait for newer Nike jerseys to rip like the sinew asked to be put inside their cleats to be played on synthetic surfaces no player in their right mind would step on. But for those million-dollar game checks, you have a reason to be out of your mind.
While these uniforms may be aesthetically pleasing, how much thought is being given to the players?