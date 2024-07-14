Is Nikola Jokic playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Serbia will have their star player, arguably the best player in the world, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Reigning MVP -- his third in four seasons -- Nikola Jokic will play in Paris. Jokic debuted at the 2016 Olympics with Serbia, which came after his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets.
Jokic last played for Serbia at the 2022 Eurobasket tournament where they were shockingly eliminated in the Round of 16 by a red-hot Italy shooting performance after they went 5-0 in the group stage.
Serbia did qualify for the Olympics thanks to a strong silver medal showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup without Jokic or former EuorLeague MVP and now Charlotte Hornets point guard Vasilije Micic. They were led by Atlanta Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic who is likely returning for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic will probably make up the rest of the teams NBA contingent, but Serbia has still not finalized their 12-man roster for Paris.
Nikola Jokic headlines Serbia roster for 2024 Paris Olympics
The NBA names mentioned above are likely locks for the team. Vladimir Lucic, Marko Guduric, Vanja Marinkovic, Ognjen Dobric, Filip Petrusev, Nikola Milutinov, Dusan Ristic, Aleksa Avramovic, Ognjen Jaramaz, Dejan Davidovac, and Uros Plavsic will compete for the remaining eight roster spots.
Some notable absentees are Milos Teodosic and Nikola Kalinic. The former Clippers point guard's absence is not surprising given his age and the team's abundance of guards, but Kalinic certainly could've helped this team match up with forwards from Team USA and Canada in potential matchups there.
Serbia's five NBA players could make up their starting lineup. Avramovic would be a good backup point guard to bring, given his defensive intensity that did provide a challenge to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Milutinov and Petrusev will likely be selected to help fill out depth at the four and five positions but selecting the remaining wing spots will not be easy for head coach Svetislav Pesic.
Serbia and Nikola Jokic's first game of the tournament will be appointment viewing as they'll face Joel Embiid and Team USA on Sunday, July 28. Both teams are expected to compete for the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.