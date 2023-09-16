Is Pat Freiermuth playing this week? Latest Steelers vs. Browns injury update
Pat Freiermuth scored the only touchdown for the Steelers in their Week 1 loss to the 49ers, but also suffered a chest injury in the game. Will he be good to go for Week 2?
By Ian Levy
Week 1 did not go well for the Steelers on either side of the ball. They gave up 30 points to the 49ers, mustering just a single touchdown themselves. That lone score came on a three-yard touchdown catch by tight end Pat Freiermuth, his only catch of the game.
But just a few plays before his touchdown catch, Freiermuth appeared to suffer a chest injury, taking a big hit from 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga on an incomplete pass. He briefly left the game, returned to catch his touchdown just before halftime and then did not return in the second-half.
The Steelers offense struggled mightily and their offense could already be limited with wide receiver Diontae Johnson likely out with a hamstring injury. Getting Freiermuth back on the field will be big for their chances of getting the offense back on track against the Browns in Week 2. And it looks like that will be the case.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he was "optimistic" Freiermuth would be able to play and there have been no reports to contradict that assessment.
Steelers injury update: Pat Freiermuth is good to go for Week 2
Injury timeline: Friermuth suffered a chest injury late in the first half of the Steelers Week 1 loss to the 49ers. He went through a limited practice on Thursday.
Expected return: Freiermuth should be back on the field Monday night against the Browns.
Potential replacements: If Freiermuth were to re-aggravate his injury, rookie Darnell Washington would likely take his place. The 6-foot-7, 264 pound force of nature from Georgia was on the field for 38 percent of the Steelers offensive snaps in Game 1, but was never targeted and didn't get the opportunity to make a catch.
From the mouth of Freiermuth: “We’ve just got to continue to focus on getting better. It’s one game. It’s not going to dictate our whole season. We’ve got a great opportunity for us to bounce back Monday night against Cleveland.”