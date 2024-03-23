Is RJ Davis related to UNC head coach Hubert Davis?
By Lior Lampert
Hubert Davis developed into an All-ACC guard during his collegiate playing days at Chapel Hill from 1988-1992. Now, he is the head coach for North Carolina, where he and the top-seeded Tar Heels have another all-conference floor general with the same last name leading the way – RJ Davis.
RJ’s career trajectory has resembled his head coach’s as a player – someone who has continued to show drastic improvement from his freshman to senior year, with both players averaging 21.4 points per game in their fourth season.
The similarities between the two, including them sharing a surname, have prompted people to ask whether there is any familial connection between Hubert and RJ. So, let’s dive into it and end the speculation.
No, there is no relation between RJ and Hubert Davis, despite them sharing the same last name and their eerily strange ascension to college basketball stardom at UNC.
RJ, son of Robert Sr. and Vanessa Davis, was born on October 21, 2001, in White Plains, New York. He attended Archbishop Stepinac High School in his hometown, where he was labeled a four-star recruit before eventually blossoming into the 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year.
Hubert was born on May 17, 1970, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. However, he played high school basketball at Lake Braddock Secondary in Burke, Virginia, where he scored 28.0 points per game during his senior year.
It’s become a full-circle moment for Hubert, with him returning to be the head coach of his alma mater after a successful playing career with the program before the New York Knicks selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and he enjoyed a 12-year stint at the pro level.
Two individuals with the same last name, there is no relation between Hubert and RJ Davis other than that they both represent the same university in hopes of leading them on a deep March Madness run to a 2024 NCAA Tournament title. That, and they both have spent part of their life in the downstate region of New York.