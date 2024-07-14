Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics?
After narrowly missing out on a Western Conference finals berth and losing to Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will represent Canada for the second summer in a row at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gilgeous-Alexander also headlined Canada's squad at the 2023 FIBA World Cup where they defeated Team USA in overtime to capture the bronze medal.
Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear-cut leader of what is a star-studded squad that Canada will be bringing to the 2024 Paris Olympics. He'll be joined in the backcourt by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. NBA super villain Dillon Brooks will likely start with the superstar backcourt and RJ Barrett and Dwight Powell will round out their usual starting lineup.
Six more NBA players will join that stating five: Kelly Olynyk, Andrew Nembhard, Trey Lyles, Luguentz Dort, Khem Birch, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The only non-NBA player on the roster is forward/center Melvin Ejim. The notable players who won't be joining Canada in Paris are Andrew Wiggins and Zach Edey.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading Team Canada at 2024 Paris Olympics
The Canadians are coached by Jordi Fernandez, who will begin his NBA head coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2024-25 NBA season. While Canada have high expectations for their first Olympics appearance since 2000, they are expected to compete for the gold medal, their path will not be easy.
They have been drawn into the group of death with Spain, Greece, and Australia. All four of these countries have high expectations this summer. Canada should prevail, but an early bad shooting game could force them into very difficult do-or-die matchups.
Canada's first game will come on Saturday, July 27, against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. While Canada features far more NBA players, Greece has players with considerably more FIBA and international experience. Canada's performance in their opening game could easily dictate how the rest of the tournament goes for them.
Their next game will come against Australia on July 30 and they will face Spain on August 2 to close out group play.