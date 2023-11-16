Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update for Warriors vs. Thunder
Steph Curry missed the Warriors last game against the Timberwolves, and all the shenanigans that ensued. Will he be available for tonight's game against the Thunder?
By Kdelaney
The Golden State Warriors will already be without tone-setter Draymond Green. If that wasn't enough, it would be even harder to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder without Steph Curry. He will not play in Thursday's game against the Thunder. ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Curry will be re-evaluated later this week.
Steph Curry out for tonight's game against the Thunder
According to the injury report, Curry is listed as out for tonight's game due to a strain in his right knee. Curry did not play in the Warriors 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday. So far this season, Curry has been forced to shoulder a heavy workload and has already logged 357 minutes in 11 games.
Coach Kerr told ESPN that there's, "nothing alarming," in regard to Curry's injury. "He is day to day and we will see. If he misses another game or two, it's not going to be anything long term."
According to the team, Curry got an MRI on Tuesday afternoon and fortunately, the results revealed there was no structural damage to the right knee. This is great news for Golden State, and honestly, a bit of a blessing in disguise. Now is the perfect time for that secondary scorer to emerge for the Warriors. With Curry averaging 30.7 points a game, and Klay Thompson averaging 14.6 points a game, there is quite a distance between the two scorers. The Warriors would undeniably benefit from someone stepping up and narrowing those margins.
As of now, the Warriors are 0-1 without Curry this season. The Dubs look to avoid losing five straight games in a row. In contrast, the Thunder are coming off an impressive 123-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs and will look to win their third consecutive game tonight. With no Curry or Green, the Dubs will have to rely more on their youth/rotational pieces. Hopefully, guys like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski step up tonight and make an impact.