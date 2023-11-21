Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game this week vs. Eagles?
The Chiefs and Eagles are facing off in a Super Bowl rematch. Is Taylor Swift going to be on hand to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce?
The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship has captured the imagination of the sports and entertainment worlds for months now, whether NFL fans like it or not.
But the Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles doesn't look like it'll have any of the Swift circus at Arrowhead.
The pop superstar is not expected to be in Kansas City this time.
Why isn't Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Eagles this week?
Swift has attended four Chiefs games against the Bears, Jets, Broncos and Chargers. Three of those were at Arrowhead Stadium. However, she's missed Kelce's last two outings: A loss to the Broncos at Mile High and an international win in Germany against the Dolphins.
So why won't she be back at Arrowhead? After all, the Chiefs are undefeated with Swift in attendance.
There's a real simple answer: She's working.
Swift is in Brazil finishing up the South American leg of her Eras tour. She was originally scheduled to have an open date on Monday, but her Nov. 18 show in Rio de Janeiro was postponed to Nov. 20 because of high temperatures that were deemed unsafe. So she'll be performing in front of throngs of adoring fans while Kelce does the same.
Kelce traveled to Argentina during the Chiefs bye week to take in Swifts' show in Buenos Aires last week. She famously changed the lyrics of "Karma" to reference "the guy on the Chiefs."
Swift will remain in Brazil through the week with three shows in Sao Paulo coming up on Nov. 24-26.
So if you're a Swiftie who was wondering if they'd be able to spot Swift at Arrowhead on Monday Night Football, now you know.
And if you're an NFL fan who just wants to know whether you'll have to endure cutaways to Swift during the game, you're in the clear.