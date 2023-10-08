Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today, Oct. 8?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dating life has been the talk of the NFL world, for better or worse. But is the music megastar in Minnesota for the Chiefs game in Week 5?
Everywhere you look in the NFL over the past few weeks, Taylor Swift has been a featured part of the coverage. That, of course, is because of her relationship -- which remains somewhat vague in its nature still -- with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The two have connected privately according to reports but the real fever-pitch started with Swift attending two Chiefs games and sitting in Kelce's box to take in the contests. If you've been watching, you've undoubtedly seen the countless cuts in the coverage to Swift watching the game -- so much so that even Kelce admitted that the coverage was "overdoing it".
With Kelce and the Chiefs in Minnesota on Sunday for a Week 5 game, though, fans haven't seen the same cuts. So that's left many wondering if Taylor Swift is at the Chiefs game this week.
Taylor Swift isn't at Chiefs game in Minnesota in Week 5
Sorry, Swifties. Per the CBS broadcast with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call, they have confirmed that Taylor Swift is not, in fact, at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota for the Chiefs vs. Vikings game in Week 5.
There was no reason given as to why Swift wasn't in attendance. However, given Kelce's comments throughout the week about the relationship with the pop sensation, anyone invested in the relationship shouldn't be worried -- things appear to be going well. This just wasn't a game she was in attendance for, nothing more.
Some NFL fans will certainly relish in the fact that they get to watch Chiefs-Vikings without dozens of cutaways to Swift. However, many new fans who were brought to Kansas City fandom by the celebrity relationship are likely disappointed that she's not in Minnesota, eating chicken tenders with seemingly ranch or otherwise.
However, if the relationship continues as it appears to be, it feels like a safe bet that we'll see Swift sooner rather than later at another Chiefs game to cheer on Travis Kelce.