Travis Kelce quiets Chiefs fans’ major concern about Taylor Swift relationship
Kansas City Chiefs fans concerned about Travis Kelce's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift can relax. Kelce addressed the matter on Sunday.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce quelled some fans concerns about his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. While some football fans are obviously tired of hearing about Swift and would rather focus on the game itself, this story isn't going away anytime soon.
Kelce is the best tight end in football at his best, playing for arguably the best team in football. It's a win-win setup for Swift, who has gotten to see her new partner in crime put up respectable numbers against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets in back-to-back weeks. It's unclear if she'll be at the Chiefs next game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Travis Kelce won't let Taylor Swift talk distract him from Chiefs games
The 34-year-old tight end is not worried about his off-field life potentially make its way onto the gridiron.
"I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building,'' Kelce said. "I think it's always been that for me. No matter what's going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.''
Kelce is a professional athlete, after all. It would be wrong to assume he couldn't handle any off-field drama, or having family/friends in the building as he scores touchdowns on a regular basis.
"We're learning with the paparazzi, just taking photos from all over the place,'' Kelce said. "But at the same time what comes with it, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason, so I've just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments."
As Kelce and Swift learn how to deal with the spotlight, don't expect it to impact the Chiefs on the field.