Travis Kelce hits back at Aaron Rodgers over Mr. Pfizer comment

Travis Kelce on Aaron Rodgers calling him “Mr. Pfizer” on Tuesday:



“I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”… https://t.co/gTNfrcmnv1 pic.twitter.com/KubjHD0gEr