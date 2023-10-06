Travis Kelce hits back at Aaron Rodgers over Mr. Pfizer comment
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce handled Aaron Rodgers' "Mr. Pfizer" comment in the perfect way.
By Kristen Wong
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can be pretty smooth when he wants to be. How do you think he landed the world's biggest pop star?
So when Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired an unwarranted shot at Kelce calling him "Mr. Pfizer," the Chiefs star responded in the most suave way possible.
Rather than get into a vax war with one of the league's most controversial personalities, Kelce, the ever-likable face of the Chiefs, replied lightheartedly and joked, "With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer."
Kelce also said he was "1000 percent fully comfortable" with the new nickname and gave a short quote as to why he got the COVID-19 vaccine: "You know, keeping myself safe, keep my family safe. The people in this building."
Chiefs' Travis Kelce accepts "Mr. Pfizer" nickname with humility and grace
A few weeks ago, Kelce notably starred in an ad for Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines, in which he urged the public to get a flu shot as well as the newest COVID vaccine.
Rodgers, on the other hand, is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the country. Back in 2021 the then-Packers quarterback deliberately misled the public about his vaccination status, and he's been a target of the woke mob ever since.
Rodgers' little dig at Kelce for promoting Pfizer's productions feels inconsequential in the grand scheme of things. Not that there's a direct cause and effect, but since Kelce has taken the vaccine, he has won the Super Bowl, earned a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honor, and is dating one of the most famous people in the world right now.
Before football fans start frantically injecting themselves with multiple vaccines to try and score a date with Taylor Swift, we can't stress this enough: there's no proof of a cause-and-effect. Kelce is just living life and having a great time. He's in, as some might say, his bejeweled era. Let him shine.