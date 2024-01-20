Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs playoff game today in Buffalo vs. Bills?
Taylor Swift's presence at Chiefs games has been a huge storyline all season.
By Josh Wilson
Taylor Swift was a superstar, and now she's even bigger. The celebrity's emergence as a Chiefs superfan has made her more ubiquitous to NFL fans everywhere, as most Chiefs games, especially home ones, have featured at least a few moments where the camera pans to Swift enjoying from a suite.
Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started an ostensibly romantic relationship early in the NFL season and it's become one of the most interesting sidebar storylines of the year.
Week in and week out, one of the most common questions is: Is Swift at the Chiefs game today?
Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs playoff game against the Bills in Orchard Park?
So far, we don't know for sure whether or not Taylor Swift made the trip to Buffalo to watch her significant other play football. Buffalo-born rapper Benny the Butcher hasn't heard either...
My educated guess, ahead of the game, though? She's likely going. Swift has missed very few Chiefs games since she started going, and this one being a crucial playoff game, it's difficult to see a world in which the pop performer turned Chiefs megafan doesn't show up for the game. For what it's worth, she has no touring obligations until early February.
I mean, she showed up when the real feel was -30 degrees Fahrenheit. Is she ever going to miss a game? If the Chiefs keep winning, maybe some of her scheduled tour dates should be worried she might move them back to attend the Super Bowl...
Speaking of touring, plenty of Buffalo residents are upset that Swift didn't make Buffalo a stop on her Eras tour, and are hoping to prove in person just how fanatical they can be so she doesn't make that mistake again.
The Bills are selling Swift-themed food at the game, which would be mighty embarrassing if she doesn't show up...
Some connections to the region: Though Swift grew up in the southeastern Pennsylvania region, her great grandparents lived in Dunkirk, New York and ran a music shop, according to a Patreon that discovers the history of the Buffalo area. Dunkirk is off the interstate south of Buffalo along Lake Erie.