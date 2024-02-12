It's a Love Story: Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift sing-a-long
The Kansas City Chiefs are champions once more and fans gathered for a Super Bowl watch party found the perfect way to celebrate that fact.
While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were on the field in Las Vegas sharing a celebratory kiss, fans in Kansas City were having a sing-a-long to the song "Love Story."
"It's a love story! Baby just say yes!" the crowd sang at the top of their lungs.
Watch Chiefs fans at Super Bowl watch party lose it over game-winning TD
That same crowd was in ecstacy just a little while before, celebrating the game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.
Swift herself and the celebrities in the Chiefs' box at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas had a similar reaction to that moment.
Then, Travis Kelce looked like the prince and Swift the princess as they shared a kiss on the field after the win.
Kelce and Swift have been American's most-watched new romantics since the start of the football season. As unbelievable as it was when their relationship was revealed, the Chiefs actually going on to win the Super Bowl felt more unbelievable as the fall went on. But Kansas City turned it on in the playoffs as they've made a habit of doing.
The Super Bowl didn't exactly start out all too well for KC. They fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter. But that's a familiar spot for the Chiefs. They were down by 10 points in their two previous Super Bowl victories as well. So of course, Mahomes and company engineered a comeback, ultimately taking a lead in the third quarter.
When the 49ers took back a three-point advantage, the Chiefs managed to force overtime with a last-second field goal. From there, the defense stepped up to limit SF to a field goal while Mahomes hit Hardman to win it all.
There will be no cruel summers in Kansas City this year.