J.J. McCarthy sends one-word warning to CFB after Jim Harbaugh suspension
J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines will be highly motivated to prove the Big Ten made a mistake disciplining Jim Harbaugh.
And now it's time for a Gen Z slang lesson.
The Big Ten announced punishment for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy on Friday. They are suspending him from in-game coaching for the rest of the regular season.
Wolverines quarterback had a one-word response to that decision: "Bet."
J.J. McCarthy's one-word response to Jim Harbaugh suspension is an answer to a challenge from the Big Ten
If you were born before the new millenium, don't worry if you don't know what that means. Here's a translation:
"Okay."
Okay, so what does "Okay" mean in this context? It's an answer to a challenge. Like....Oh, you just suspended the head coach in a bid to derail Michigan's title hopes? Okay, watch this.
McCarthy's tweet is clearly a rallying cry as the Wolverines gear up to take on Penn State on Saturday. It's the first game for Michigan against a ranked team this season. It's the first real test of their mettle and it now comes at a time when motivation — and potentially distraction — couldn't be much higher.
Michigan may still have Harbaugh on the sidelines against Penn State. The university has filed an injunction to block the punishment from going into effect at least for the next 14 days. Either way, the Big Ten has made their move against the Wolverines and the best response from McCarthy and company is to win, regardless of where their head coach is watching the game.
McCarthy has been exceptional this season with a 188.68 passer rating, 2,134 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. But bringing Michigan back to the College Football Playoff will require him to play that well against three of the Wolverines' toughest opponents of the season over the next three weeks. Penn State is followed by a trip to Maryland and then the big rivalry game against Ohio State.