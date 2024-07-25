Ja'Marr Chase's next-level hatred of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is something the sports world needs more of
We all want to live in a world of peace and harmony, or at least most of us do. Make love, not war, right? When it comes to sports, though, I like it when athletes take a page out of Patrick Swayze's book from the 1989 classic Road House: "Be nice, until it's time to not be nice."
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has decided that now is that time, and I'm all the way here for it. The star wideout recently talked to the NFL about its Top 100 Players of 2024 list, and he refused to even say the name of Patrick Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback that came in at No. 1.
Patrick Mahomes will have to get his flowers from someone other than Ja'Marr Chase
This is the kind of petty that we need more of in sports. Just like Ohio State players and fans refer to Michigan as "That School Up North," Chase won't even dignify Mahomes' charmed existence by uttering his name.
Chase has good reason for hating the Chiefs. Kansas City has become a modern dynasty with three Super Bowl wins in five years, while the Bengals missed their opportunity at the first Super Bowl win in franchise history in 2022, the year they beat the Chiefs for the AFC Championship. Mahomes and co. repaid the favor a year later with a thrilling 23-20 win that is remembered for Travis Kelce grabbing the postgame mic and screaming, "Burrowhead my ass!" in reference to Bengals players and fans renaming Arrowhead Stadium after Joe Burrow. Worse yet, Cincy was unable to overcome an injury to Burrow last year, ultimately watching the playoffs from home as He Who Shall Not Be Named led the Chiefs to their second straight title.
Don't expect to see Chase appearing alongside Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, nor should you hold your breath for his inclusion on a future New Heights podcast. He probably won't receive an invitation to Jake from State Farm's birthday party, either.
The Chiefs are attempting to become the first team to ever pull off a Super Bowl three-peat, and one of the few teams that may have the weapons to stop them is the Bengals. Chase is going to have to back up his ... lack of words on the field, as will his choice for No.1 on the NFL Top 100, the newly-coiffed Joe Burrow.
Chase's next-level hating is something we don't get enough of in the sports world. Most athletes nowadays dap up their opponents before the game, then smile for photos as they exchange jerseys afterward. Give me the days of the Bad Boy Pistons and the "Jordan Rules", of Aaron Rodgers claiming ownership over the Chicago Bears, and of Roger Clemens throwing a broken bat at Mike Piazza. Burt Bacharach once sang that what the world needs now is love, sweet love. Not in sports, though. Pass the haterade, Ja'Marr Chase. It's so refreshing.