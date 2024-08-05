Jack Flaherty's near-trade almost changed everything for Cardinals at deadline
By Mark Powell
New Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty was nearly a Yankee, had it not been for some concerning medical issues with his back. Yet, New York balked, which is why the Detroit Tigers were forced to trade him to the Dodgers just two minutes before the deadline.
Had Flaherty actually joined Gerrit Cole and Co. in the Yankees rotation, the deadline could've looked much different for his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Per Bob Nightengale, the Cards had deadline plans that hinged on the Yankees acquiring their old friend.
"The Yankees were on the verge of acquiring Tigers starter Jack Flaherty and then trading away starter Nestor Cortes (perhaps to St. Louis for injured infielder Tommy Edman), until plans changed. Yankees GM Brian Cashman denied they backed out after reviewing Flaherty’s medicals, concerned with his recent back problems," Nightengale wrote.
The Cardinals dodged a bullet thanks to Jack Flaherty
Rather than acquire Cortes, a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher who doesn't offer much upside, the Cardinals swung a deal with the White Sox and Dodgers, adding Erick Fedde to their rotation in the process. Fedde was, at least with the White Sox, a productive innings eater and a capable top-of-the-rotation arm. On the season, Fedde has been worth 4.7 WAR, and has a 3.34 ERA. Keep in mind, this was on the putrid White Sox.
Cortes is not a bad pitcher, per say. He has a 4.16 ERA for the Yankees this season. He would've been a fine addition behind the likes of Sonny Gray and Lance Lynn in the St. Louis rotation. That being said, he isn't Fedde, who should start in a playoff series should the Cardinals make it there. In that sense, John Mozeliak one-upped his deadline promise.
The Cardinals also weren't the only team in on Fedde, as the Minnesota Twins hoped to complete an in-division trade with Chicago. However, the asking price was far too high, showcasing again just how well Mozeliak negotiated at the deadline.
For all the hate the Cards front office gets (and some of it warranted), they made good on their deadline strategy, which is all fans can ask for right now.
In a sense, Flaherty and the Tigers did St. Louis a big favor.