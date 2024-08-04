Jackie Young shines as Team USA blows past Germany
By Levi Dombro
The USA Basketball Women’s Olympic Team took on Germany in their final group phase game on Sunday in Paris. Germany was undefeated through two games as well, so both squads were competing to win Group C and claim a higher seed when bracket play begins. Team USA started the same five as in previous games, with Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray taking the court with Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and Napheesa Collier.
Germany started big, as four of their five starters stood at 6-3 or taller. Team USA had been able to impose their will inside in previous games with Wilson, Stewart, Brittney Griner and Alyssa Thomas, but a shift in the gameplan made sense against such a large opponent. Three-point shooting woes have plagued the Americans, as they only shot 26 percent from long range through the first two contests. On the other side, Germany is leading the Olympic Games in three point shooting percentage.
Team USA continues early struggles
Halfway through the first quarter, the US was struggling to get clean looks. They settled for four tough shots in the midrange and missed two opportunities at the rim, but Stewart got them going with two buckets in the paint. Wilson was able to block a shot at the rim but failed to capitalize as she was called for a travel on the other end, which has been an issue for her this tournament.
The German team was firing on all cylinders early, as they connected for three long jump shots and a layup right at the rim. Through four minutes, they led the US 10-4. Stewart responded with her third bucket of the game, as she had all six of the Women’s Team’s points, but Germany made yet another three pointer and followed it up with a steal for a fastbreak layup, pushing their lead to 15-6.
Team USA started to find their rhythm, as Collier scored a second-chance bucket and Wilson was able to get out in transition and score an easy layup courtesy of Chelsea Gray’s pass. Cheryl Reeve made her substitutions later than usual, and neither Kelsey Plum nor Jackie Young were part of the first contingent to sub in. Gray and Wilson checked out, so no Aces players were on the floor for a small stretch.
Griner and Sabrina Ionescu paced the second unit on the offensive end, but the rest of the group failed to get anything going in the scoring column. Young checked into the game toward the end of the first quarter and her stifling defense paired with Thomas’ two charges taken gave the US momentum to end the period. They still trailed 19-16 after the first ten minutes.
The game got a bit sloppy to begin the second quarter, but Young connected on a three pointer to tie things up. Germany regained the lead as they were able to convert turnovers into baskets on the other end.
Plum checked into the game a little over a minute into the second quarter and found Kahleah Copper for a three pointer. She couldn’t get going in the scoring column, however, as she was blocked at the rim and missed a prayer from deep as the shot clock wound down, but she caused two turnovers in a row which gave the group momentum as they built a four point lead.
Wilson checked back in to the game halfway through the second quarter, joining her two teammates Young and Plum on the court. The German team continued to keep her in check, however, as she only had two points through the first 15 minutes of the contest.
But the Aces players went on a run. Wilson finally got to the line and made two free throws, and she then found Young for a jump shot. Young caused a turnover that led to a Stewart fastbreak layup, and Wilson finally made a midrange jumper. Plum found Wilson for another fast break layup, capping an 11-0 run by Team USA.
Despite early hiccups, the US went into halftime with a 12 point lead over Germany.
Aces lead second half dominance
Team USA started differently in the second half, employing Ionescu and Jewel Lloyd instead of Gray and Taurasi. Germany scored the first four points of the half before the US started rolling again. Ionescu started with two free throws, then Stewart and Wilson each got layups right at the rim to extend the lead to 13 points.
Plum and Young checked in for Ionescu and Lloyd halfway through the third quarter, and this sparked another Aces flurry. Plum scored six points in two possessions as Young found her for a corner three, and then Wilson got a steal the next time down which led to a three point play. Wilson had another block and Young collected another steal, both of which led to easy layups for Griner on the other end. Wilson then grabbed an offensive rebound and found Young for a three pointer. On the following possession, Plum found Wilson in a pick-and-roll for a layup, and Young made another shot from long range on a pass from Plum as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter.
Wilson began the fourth quarter with an easy layup and Young drilled two straight threes to push the lead to 25. Wilson and Plum checked out early in the final period and never subbed back in, but Young remained on the floor in her dominant form.
The team coasted through the fourth quarter to an 87-68 victory. Jackie Young scored a team-high 19 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. A’ja Wilson started slowly but finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Plum added 6 points and 5 assists off the bench, and Chelsea Gray only played the first six minutes of game, recording 2 rebounds and 2 assists before taking the rest of the game off.
Team USA is back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the quarterfinals, their opponent is to be determined. If France wins by less than 16 points, then the US Women’s Team will have the first overall seed in the bracket, but they cannot fall any lower than the second slot.