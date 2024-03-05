Jackson Holliday makes latest case to be on Orioles Opening Day roster
2022 first-round pick Jackson Holliday has a chance to shine with the Baltimore Orioles. Today, he made his latest case to be added to the Orioles Opening Day roster.
By Curt Bishop
Back in 2022, the Baltimore Orioles made a draft choice that could potentially alter the course of their franchise for the better.
The pick was none other than Jackson Holliday, the son of former MLB star Matt Holliday.
And the young prospect is getting his chance to shine and rise through the ranks of the Orioles system. He even has a chance to find his way onto the Opening Day roster for the Orioles.
On Tuesday, Holliday made his latest case in the Orioles grapefruit league exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies, leading off the game with a double off of Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.
Jackson Holliday laces a 104.4 mph double off Phillies ace
Holliday appeared to be only a few feet shy of a home run.
But this is an encouraging sign for the Orioles. Holliday is one of baseball's top prospects, and it may not be long before he sees action with the big-league club.
One key difference between Holliday and his father is that unlike Matt, Jackson hits from the left side of the plate, but his swing is just as powerful as his dad's.
And to be able to connect against Wheeler is certainly a promising sign for him as he tries to fight his way onto the roster.
He certainly made a strong case to be added to the Orioles Opening Day roster today. He also showed off some speed.
Baltimore won 101 games last year and had the best record in the American League. However, they were swept in the ALDS against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.
The team looks strong heading into 2024 after having acquired Corbin Burnes. But having Holliday break camp with them would give them a little bit of a boost as they try to defend their AL East crown.
We'll see if Holliday can continue to make strides and earn a spot on the roster.