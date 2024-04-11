What to expect from Jackson Holliday after his MLB debut
Jackson Holliday is officially a major leaguer. With the No. 1 prospect in baseball installed at second base, what should Orioles fans expect?
The wait is over. Jackson Holliday, the highly touted prospect number one prospect and the son of former MLB outfielder Matt Holliday, has made his debut for Baltimore. What made the night special was the number he was wearing on his jersey. It was the number seven, the number that Cal Ripken Sr wore. He received permission from the Ripken family to do so. It also represents the number of times his father was a MLB All-Star.
Holliday went 0-for-4 at the plate but notched his first MLB RBI with a groundout in the sixth inning that enabled Colton Cowser to score. Alongside yesterday's videos and minor league stats, several "tip of the caps" appeared on social media. This included a nod from Tony Kemp, the player designated for assignment to make room for Holliday, who recognized Jackson's potential early on.
The Orioles have a lot of young talent on the roster so what makes Jackson Holliday different from others? Let's take a look at what to expect from him in his new converted position of second base.
Jackson Holliday is an on-base machine
Holliday's hitting prowess is well-documented. His swing affords him an above-average ability to consistently barrel up the ball. However, the standout statistic in his minor league career is his on-base percentage. With a .451 OBP at age 20 in just 156 minor league games, Holliday's talent is underscored and he is poised for numerous All-Star selections in the future.
Add that his OPS (On base plus slugging) career of .949 while still growing, it's easy to see what scouts have been saying about his ability as he continues to mature into his body. Here's what Baseball America said in their 2024 scouting report ($) about developing power.
"His continued physical maturation could help him develop above-average power, but if not, he will be a doubles machine because of the quality of his contact. He has demonstrated an ability to backspin the ball and give it extra carry. "
Age should not be a concern
Holliday in a short period of time, has adjusted to second just fine. The scouting report discussed his arm range at short as above-average and good range based on his athletic ability.
Comparing Jackson Holliday to prodigious talents like Bryce Harper and Juan Soto at a similar age is an intriguing exercise. Harper, who made his MLB debut at just 19, was known for his exceptional power and bat speed, attributes that Holliday also possesses, albeit with a different hitting approach. Harper's aggressive style contrasted with Soto's more disciplined approach at the plate, which is more akin to Holliday's, who also showcases advanced plate discipline for his age.
While Harper's debut was marked by immediate impact, leading to an NL Rookie of the Year award, Soto's was characterized by his remarkable on-base skills and mature approach, traits that Holliday seems poised to emulate. It's important to note, however, that each player's development path is unique, and while Holliday shares some attributes with these stars, his own journey to and impact in the majors will be his own.