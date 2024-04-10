Jackson Holliday call-up only highlights how ridiculous Orioles farm system is
The Baltimore Orioles' farm system is comically loaded.
Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is slated to make his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. He is expected to start out of position at second base when the Orioles battle the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
It was always a matter of when, not if the Orioles would promote Holliday to the MLB squad. There was speculation about potential service time manipulation, but the O's are in win-now mode and it's clear Holliday can further that goal, even at 20 years old.
Holliday was off to a rollicking start for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, slashing .333/.482/.595 with two home runs and nine RBI in 42 AB. He drew 12 walks in 10 games and flashed his leather at shortstop, reminding the Orioles — and every team nervous about Baltimore's upside — of how special his talent is.
Of course, there are pros and cons to adding Holliday to the MLB squad. It leaves Triple-A Norfolk short its best player and leaves a dent in the Orioles' farm system. Right?
Well... not really. Obviously Holliday is the Orioles' best prospect, but he is only part of a vast network of budding stars under Baltimore's umbrella. MLB dot com scribe Mike Petriello found the perfect graphic to illustrate how loaded the Orioles' Triple-A lineup is, even without Holliday.
Orioles' Triple-A affiliate won't miss Jackson Holliday too much
Five batters in Norfolk have posted an even higher OPS (On-Base + Slugging Percentages) than Holliday, including Coby Mayo (No. 28 prospect) and Heston Kjerstad (No. 30 prospect). Take a peek at Kjerstad's line and you'll have a solid understanding how just how much top-level talent the Orioles are growing right beneath the surface.
Baltimore is off to a strong start this season at 6-4, trailing only Boston (7-4) and the red-hot Yankees (10-2) in the competitive AL East. The O's can surpass Boston with a series victory. The Red Sox were on the wrong end of a 7-1 smackdown Tuesday evening.
Holliday is expected to occupy the No. 9 spot in the Orioles' lineup out of the gate, but he could move up quickly if he performs up to expectations. Baltimore just happens to have arguably the most potent lineup in the American League at full strength, featuring several young stars on the upswing. Not long ago, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson were in Holliday's shoes. Now, they look like perennial All-Stars and the foundation of Baltimore's resurgence under new ownership.
The MLB world has eagerly awaited Holliday's MLB debut since the Orioles selected him No. 1 overall in the 2022 draft. It's finally here, and in all likelihood, a star is officially born. It could take time for Holliday to find his grove at the highest level, but honestly, the Red Sox need to tread carefully tonight.