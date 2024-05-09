Jackson Holliday had perfect answer to speculation about his MLB future
The Baltimore Orioles called up 20-year-old Jackson Holliday exactly one month ago. He was optioned back down to Triple-A Norfolk 16 days later, cutting short his much-anticipated major league debut. There was optimism that Holliday would contribute right away, but the evidence suggested otherwise.
Holliday's first couple weeks in the MLB couldn't have gone much worse. He slashed .059/.111/.059 with two hits, five runs, and one RBI in 34 AB. He struck out 18 times in 36 plate appearances. The Texas native looked fine in the field, but Baltimore needs some offense from second base. There is still pressure to upgrade Jorge Mateo and Ramon Urias, but Holliday's Triple-A teammate Coby Mayo appears more ready for prime time. He's a talented third baseman and current Oriole Jordan Westburg has the versatility to shift over to second base.
If Baltimore ultimately takes that route, it could end Holliday's hopes of playing big-league baseball on a regular basis in 2024. That is not the end of the world, of course. Most prospects don't sniff the MLB before their 21st birthday. Holliday is an undeniably talented kid and the future is bright. With an unmatched wealth of young talent on their roster and in their farm system, the Orioles can afford to take the patient approach with Holliday's development.
Upon his return to Triple-A Norfolk, Holliday was mired in newfound concern about his MLB future. Fans are impatient by nature, especially in Baltimore, where it has been far too long since the team was a bonafide contender. The time to win is now, and Holliday completely flopped in his first couple weeks at the highest level. To add to the paranoia, Holliday has been operating at well below his custom standard since his return to Norfolk, batting .242 prior to Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Redbirds.
Well, Holliday responded to questions about his future is classic Holliday fashion — with a moonshot that looks far too easy for such a young kid.
Jackson Holliday responds to uncertainty with incredible home run
So, again, the future is bright for Holliday. Fans are naturally bummed that it didn't work out right away, but these are natural growing pains for a prospect on the MLB fast track. The Orioles plan to let Holliday make adjustments and improve his swing at the Triple-A level, where he can get consistent reps. GM Mike Elias isn't concerned about the future, as he told ESPN.
"He got very intense, very specific feedback from major league pitching. He's a brilliant talent and a very sharp kid, and I expect he's going to go implement those adjustments really quickly. But we felt that Triple-A and steady playing time in Triple-A was the place for that, for a number of different reasons."
Baltimore has several alternatives, so there's really no pressure on Holliday besides that which is manufactured by fans or himself. Of course, Holliday wants to be in the big leagues, but we have seen him beat up on Triple-A pitching enough to know that his MLB struggles were not the be-all and end-all.
It's a tough adjustment moving from the minors to the majors, but last month was a valuable learning experience for Holliday. He can take notes from those struggles so that his next call-up goes more smoothly.
When will that next call-up happen? Only time will tell. The Orioles are 24-12, tied for first place in the AL East with the New York Yankees. Gunnar Henderson is mounting his MVP candidacy at Holliday's natural position of shortstop, and Baltimore is clearly equipped for a deep postseason run if all breaks right. Holliday will get there eventually, but the Orioles don't need him yet. It's best to put his development first.