Jackson Holliday trolled into oblivion by Orioles teammates after clinching a playoff spot
By Mark Powell
It hasn't been an easy season for Jackson Holliday, whose promotion initially excited fans in the spring. However, Holliday struggled early in his big-league career, as prospects are prone to do, and was sent back down to Norfolk to retool his swing.
Once Orioles general manager Mike Elias was convinced Holliday made enough strides, he was brought back to Baltimore. The O's patience paid off in a big way initially, as Jackson set records in his recall, and led the charge for the then-AL East leading Orioles. While Holliday has cooled off some -- and so has Baltimore, by the way -- the O's are playoff-bound following Tuesday's victory over the division-leading Yankees.
The O's are expected to hang onto the first AL Wild Card despite a surging Tigers team that took two out of three games in Baltimore over the weekend. This means the Orioles will host the AL WIld Card series barring an unexpected collapse this week.
Baltimore Orioles teammates had some fun at Jackson Holliday's expense
That's certainly worth celebrating, and while he's not of drinking age just yet, Holliday was able to partake in the festivities thanks to his teammates.
You heard that correctly. I'm not completely sure what is in 'bird bath water', but it doesn't sound good. Heck, it's not alcohol, which is all that matters for Holliday and the O's. Once Holliday's slightly-older teammates were able to celebrate, the jokes got....rather ruthless.
The 'Baby's First Clinchmas' sign admittedly had me on the floor.
The former No. 1 prospect in all of baseball has a bright future, and despite his early-season struggles still figures to factor into the O's postseason roster, one way or another. Holliday has just three hits in his last 24 at-bats dating back to Sept. 9 against the Boston Red Sox. The second baseman could be pushed out of the starting nine by the likes of Jordan Westburg, who has experience at the position, or even Ramon Urias.
Even if Holliday's role is minor in the O's postseason run -- or if he doesn't make the roster whatsoever -- he'll play an important role in Baltimore as one of the centerpieces of what Elias hopes is a perennial division winner in the making.