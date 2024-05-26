Jackson Holliday voices disappointment in Orioles demotion: Baseball is hard
By Mark Powell
Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday's MLB career didn't get off to the start many expected. The difference between MLB-level pitching and that which Holliday faced in the minor leagues was immense, and the O's infielder suffered because of it.
Holliday has settled back in with the Norfolk Tides and could resume his MLB career later this season. For now, though, the Orioles are smart to let him rebuild his confidence in his old stomping grounds.
“It’s a little bit unfortunate, but to be able to come down here and kind of relax and work on things and be able to go back up there and compete at a high level and help impact the team is kind of the way that I’m looking at it,” Holliday said, per the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “I mean, obviously, this isn’t where I want to be, I want to be in the big leagues. But just trying to be present and be where my feet are.”
Jackson Holliday was disappointed with his Orioles start
Holliday can't argue with the results. At just 20 years old, he's still developing into an everyday MLB player. Much like his father Matt before him, Holliday's big-league career got off to an ice cold start.
“I felt really good in spring training, and going into the beginning of the year, and obviously had a little of a down stretch,” Holliday said. “So just trying to build back up a little bit and get my confidence up. (I) obviously had a good swing (Thursday) and a few misses that were positive even though they were outs...It’s hard, baseball is really hard, and just being able to adjust fast and find the positives in each and every at-bat.”
Holliday's family traveled with him to Worcester in hopes of supporting the big-leaguer-to-be. Since returning to the minor leagues, Holliday has hit .213 with three home runs in May. For now, he is taking matters one swing and one game at a time. Coming back from such a disappointing big-league appearance isn't easy, even for the son of a major leaguer and consensus top-5 prospect in the game.
“I’m excited to be able to get back up there,” Holliday said. “Hopefully sooner (rather) than later and use that experience to help maybe kick-start a great rest of the year.”
Holliday is one of many young players who received the call perhaps a bit too soon. He'll follow his development plan to a tee and, hopefully, find his swing again soon.