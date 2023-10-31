Jags safety rubs salt in Steelers wound with more savage Terrible Towel comments
By Scott Rogust
Let's just say that the Pittsburgh Steelers really wanted to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. That's because Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence called the Steelers fanbase's beloved Terrible Towels as, "little yellow towels." Lawrence didn't say this in a way to rile up all of Pittsburgh, but the fanbase wasn't happy.
In the fourth quarter, Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard intercepted Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. To celebrate, Wingard took a terrible towel away from a fan standing along the end zone and began sarcastically waving it. One Steelers fan wasn't happy, as he slapped Wingard upside the helmet as he went to retrieve the Terrible Towel.
The Jaguars picked up the 20-10 victory and improved to 6-2. After the game, Wingard decided to pour more salt in the wound for Steelers fans, posting the following message on his Instagram story:
"These men crying about their tiny towels is bringing me so much joy," writes Wingard, complete with laughing emojis.
Andrew Wingard trolls Steelers fans for getting angry over Terrible Towels
The Week 8 tilt between the Steelers and Jaguars was far from pretty, but the AFC South team emerged with the victory.
There was some controversy in the game, such as the 55-yard field goal attempt by Steelers kicker Chris Boswell getting wiped out due to a questionable offside penalty on offensive guard Isaac Seumalo. Boswell would move back due to the penalty and miss a 61-yard attempt before halftime.
Trubisky entered the game due to a rib injury suffered by starter Kenny Pickett on a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Adam Gotsis. Wingard caught the first of two interceptions thrown by Trubisky in the game, with fellow safety Antonio Johnson getting the second two drives later.
Lawrence threw for 292 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 24-of-32 pass attempts.
Running back Travis Etienne carried the Jaguars offense, running for 79 yards on 24 carries while catching three of six targets for 70 yards and one touchdown.
The next time the Jaguars head to Pittsburgh for a game, they will likely hear it from the fans at Acrisure Stadium. The message from Steelers fans is simple: don't mess with the towel.