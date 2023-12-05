Jaguars avoid worst-case scenario with Trevor Lawrence injury but questions linger
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't suffer a season-ending injury, but there's no firm timetable for a return.
By Scott Rogust
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a competitive battle against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. Late in the game, the Jaguars lost starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who got his right ankle inadvertently stepped on by left tackle Walker Little, and fell backward on a play. Burrow threw his helmet on the turf after falling when attempting to stand up. Lawrence didn't return, as a member of the training staff and a police officer walked him to the locker room.
Given the injuries to starting quarterbacks, especially in the AFC, Jaguars fans were expecting the worst. But there was at least some good news revealed on Tuesday.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson revealed that Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain. Pederson said that he doesn't believe the quarterback will need a tightrope surgery.
Trevor Lawrence suffers high ankle sprain, believed not to require surgery
As The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov points out in the tweet above, this is the surgery that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett underwent this past Monday after he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain in their Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Pickett is expected to miss two-to-four weeks.
The week-to-week diagnosis, while positive, does cloud the Jaguars with uncertainty. They are looking to clinch a playoff berth, by way of winning the AFC South. The thing is, the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are red-hot, and both sit tied for second place with 7-5 records. You obviously want your starting quarterback playing in the final five games of the season.
But, Pederson hasn't ruled out Lawrence for this weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Here is what Jacksonville's schedule looks like for the final stretch of the season:
- Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
- Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 16: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 18: at Tennessee Titans
With Lawrence sidelined, backup C.J. Beathard would step in. During the team's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals, Beathard completed 9-of-10 pass attempts for 63 yards.
On the year, Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while completing 67.9 percent of his passes. Lawrence also picked up 248 yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries.