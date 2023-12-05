Jaguars QB depth chart: Who is Jacksonville's emergency quarterback?
Trevor Lawrence's injury has thrown the Jaguars QB situation into disarray.
The Jacksonville Jaguars became the latest AFC team to lose their starting quarterback to injury when Trevor Lawrence had his ankle stepped on and rolled up on Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars turned to CJ Beathard, the backup quarterback, in the final two minutes of regulation. He managed to lead them into field goal range to tie the Bengals at 31 with a field goal. However, along the way he too seemed to hurt his wrist.
While Beathard was able to keep playing, the now critical question arose: Who is Jacksonville's emergency quarterback?
Jaguars don't have emergency quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence and CJ Beathard
Mike Clay of ESPN confirmed that the Jaguars do not have an emergency quarterback. So it's not clear who would take over behind center if another injury befell Jacksonville's backup quarterback.
The NFL instituted the emergency quarterback rule as a way for teams to carry a third quarterback in case of emergency separate from their roster limit. The emergency QB can only play if both quarterbacks on the roster are unavailable due to injury, not performance.
The Jags tested their luck by not taking advantage of that rule for Monday Night Football.
Rookie Nathan Rourke is on the Jaguars roster but he was not active for the game against the Bengals.