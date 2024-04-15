Jaguars tease throwback uniforms but leave fans hanging
A throwback uniform appears to be in the works for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of this season.
By John Buhler
For better or worse, the Jacksonville Jaguars have some uniforms, alright. The Jaguars' threads are as much of their football history as outdoor pools, annual treks to London and never winning AFC Championship Games when they rarely get to them. However, I have to be totally honest, the Jaguars' uniforms from inception in 1995 up until the two-toned helmet monstrosities were absolutely perfect.
If brown was the color of the 80s, then teal was the color of the 90s. When you think of the 90s, you think of Ken Griffey Jr. and the Seattle Mariners, Muggsy Bogues and the Charlotte Hornets, Patrick Marleau and the San Jose Sharks, Mark Brunell and Fred Taylor of the Jaguars, as well as many Taco Bells across this great country of ours before Daniel Tosh and that chihuahua decided to Live Mas!
On Monday, the Jaguars fired out a most delicious tweet on The X about an upcoming uniform change. The teal kits from yesteryear remind us of Jaguars expansion era glory. Those teams got Tony Boselli into Canton, Fred Taylor on the precipice, and made guys like Brunell, Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell households names. The Jaguars' only response in the video was their old logo.
While not every NFL team gets it right with its throwback concepts, the Jaguars should crush theirs.
The only thing that would be more hilarious is if Blake Bortles remerged in the good, ole two-tones.
Jacksonville Jaguars tastefully tease their titillating throwback threads
The concept of throwback uniforms intrigues me. Though most teams do it well, some are better than others. To me, what a throwback uniform concept should do is remind fans of great days from yesteryear for a team. Going with the Jaguars' original home uniforms will do that for anyone who followed along with the team from 1995 to something like, I don't know, 2013. You get the point, right?
It may not be the cleanest uniform out there, but it was authentically Jaguars, and that is all that really matters. For as much as we rave about uniforms from yesteryear for teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we do tend to forget about other ones that technically qualify as throwbacks like the proposed ones for the Jaguars. They are all great.
However, one thing I have noticed is that teams who underwent uniform changes under newer ownership are incredibly reluctant to move backwards permenantly. The idea of a throwback is used more as a tactical novelty device to increase jersey sales revenue. But you have to be honest: Is what Atlanta, Denver, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and the New England Patriots all wear today actually better?
Shahid Khan owns the Jaguars now, but the uniforms under Wayne Weaver's ownership are better.