Jaire Alexander trolls Dak Prescott after Packers eliminate Cowboys from playoffs
After eliminating the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander threw some shade towards quarterback Dak Prescott.
By Scott Rogust
What a season it has been for the Green Bay Packers. After trading away Aaron Rodgers, the Packers pivoted to Jordan Love at quarterback and ran it forward with their young roster in 2023. The season was already a success after the Packers clinched a Wild Card berth with a Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears. But the Packers weren't satisfied with just that.
The Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 to become the first seventh-seed to beat the No. 2 seed in the playoffs ever. The defense, which had been the subject of criticism throughout the season, stepped up in a huge way, as they intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice. The first interception came from Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who dove in front of wide receiver Brandin Cooks to set Green Bay up in scoring range, resulting in running back Aaron Jones picking up his second touchdown of the game to put them up 14-0.
With the win, the Packers now move onto the Divisional Round, where they play the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.
Alexander spoke about his performance, especially a couple of days removed from suffering a freak injury in practice. Alexander said there was "no better feeling" than recording an interception. The cornerback also threw a bit of shade at Prescott. The video comes courtesy of FOX Sports' Carmen Vitali.
Jaire Alexander throws shade at Dak Prescott after Packers eliminate Cowboys
"There’s a few quarterbacks that have thrown me multiple picks in my career, and Dak is now one of them. So he's among my top QBs," said Alexander.
Throwing multiple interceptions to a certain defender in a career will certainly put that quarterback near the top of their favorite players list. Alexander was feeling great, as this was his second interception recorded off Prescott. The first was back on Oct. 6, 2019, in the Packers' 34-24 win over the Cowboys.
During team practice on Wednesday, Alexander rolled his ankle, putting his status in the Wild Card Round in question. But on Sunday, the cornerback was ruled active for the game, and he made a difference in the game.
Alexander's interception in the first half on Sunday was seemingly returned for a touchdown. However, the referees ruled that Alexander was touched down after the pick, meaning the Packers would get the ball at the Cowboys' 19-yard line. Later on, safety Darnell Savage would record a pick-six off Prescott to put Green Bay up 27-0 in the second quarter.
This season, Alexander had been limited to just seven games this season due to injuries. In that span, Alexander had recorded 27 combined tackles (23 solo, four assisted), five passes defended, and one forced fumble. In pass coverage, Alexander allowed 22 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
Next up for Alexander are the 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy. It won't be an easy task, as Purdy will have the likes of Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle to throw to. But, if the Packers have shown us anything on Sunday, it's that they can't be counted out.