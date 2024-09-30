Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart take hilarious approaches to media day questions about Karl-Anthony Towns trade
As the New York Knicks trade for Karl Anthony Towns becomes finalized over the next week, two top starters had completely different responses towards not being able to comment publicly on the trade. Jalen Brunson, one of the two starters decided to play complete denial suggesting he jokingly doesn't know who KAT is, while Hart decided to look directly off-camera after describing what Towns could bring.
The squad has the trade framework of a package consisting of Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick also heading Minnesota's way for Karl Anthony Towns. The Knicks and Timberwolves are both over the cap in the deal which leads both franchises to find a third-team in the deal to make the salaries work.
It's rumored that the Charlotte Hornets will be the third team in the deal with the Hornets receiving DaQuan Jeffries, and some draft picks for their trouble in the deal. As the Timberwolves and Knicks look to finalize their blockbuster trade, the Knicks are having some fun.
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart had completely different funny responses to denying the Karl Anthony Towns trade
Brunson, who has trolled fans in the past with his funny postgame comments told reporters he didn't know who Karl Anthony Towns is.
In all reality, it's likely that his memory about Karl Anthony Towns will return later this week once KAT's basketball services are acquired by the franchise.
His former Villanova teammate said, "someone like that with his high character, would fit well" and then appeared to ask what the New York Knicks PR team if the response was open-ended enough to make sure the team wasn't hit for tampering since the trade was not official yet.