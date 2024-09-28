Knicks projected 2024-25 starting lineup, depth chart after blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade
The New York Knicks have just made a blockbuster move trading Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and more for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Coming into this offseason, the squad had just come off a second-round exit to the Indiana Pacers where the franchise simply ran out of healthy veterans with key starters like OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and others facing untimely injuries in the playoffs.
The Knicks decided to go all-in this offseason by trading a package of first-round picks for Mikal Bridges. While trading for Bridges will likely be a good move for the squad, the franchise still lacked a true second All-NBA offensive option. New York filled this hole by trading for Towns after contract negotiations with Randle were unsuccessful.
Additionally, New York rotational veteran Donte DiVincenzo was unhappy with his role in the franchise after the Bridges trade and seemingly didn't love the fact that he was likely coming off the bench this season.
As the franchise looks to compete with the Boston Celtics and the rest of the Eastern Conference for a trip to the finals, it's worth wondering how the starting lineup and rotation will look with two big additions in Bridges and Towns.
Knicks projected depth chart after trading for Karl Anthony Towns
POSITION
STARTER
BENCH
DEEP BENCH
PG
Jalen Brunson
Miles McBride
Tyler Kolek
SG
Josh Hart
Cameron Payne
Pacome Dadiet
SF
Mikal Bridges
Chuma Okeke
Marcus Morris
PF
O.G. Anunoby
Precious Achiuwa
Ariel Hukporti
C
Karl Anthony Towns
Mitchell Robinson (injured likely will not play until December)
Jericho Sims
While the Knicks likely need to pickup a rotational veteran or two before the trade deadline, the franchise is in a great spot to compete against the Celtics with the roster that they have. Yes, the franchise is missing some big-man depth after this trade but those issues were already there before the deal with the squad possibly putting Randle as their starting center.
While this roster looks to be one of the best lineups in the league, the franchise is lacking a big man depth with Mitchell Robinson' out to start the season. Additionally, the former second round pick injury history certainly makes you wonder if he will be healthy enough come playoff time.
Do the Knicks have reliable big man outside Karl Anthony Towns to start the season?
Yes, the franchise has a rotation that is loaded, but the squad will likely struggle at filling the big man spot for the first part of the season. In all reality, the squad will likely need Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims to fill vital minutes at the backup big man spot behind Towns unless the franchise makes another trade before the start of the season.
Although Achiuwa and Sims haven't showcased themselves as passable starters so far in their career, head coach Tom Thibodeau can possibly turn either of these big man into passable minutes for the franchise. The former Bulls coach and his staff has already done this as Isaiah Hartenstein was turned into an above-average starter by putting the former Clipper into the right situation, and he cashed in on a massive contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason.
Yes, the franchise may look a little shaky at the big man spot at the current moment. Still, Thibodeau could turn this around by putting either Achiuwa or Sims into his system. Whether this happens or not, the Knicks have a loaded depth chart after trading for Towns, and appear ready to make a run to the NBA Finals.