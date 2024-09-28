No-va Knicks: New report suggests Donte DiVincenzo wasn't sold on potential new role
By Scott Rogust
The New York Knicks watched their season end in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, with injuries piling up. But this offseason, the Knicks propped their championship window wide open. They managed to retain OG Anunoby on a brand new contract, and traded for Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets. The latter was a feel-good story, as Bridges was yet another ex-Villanova player joining the Knicks alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo.
But on late Friday night, that all changed. The Knicks had pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Going to Minnesota was Julius Randle, a first-round pick received from the Detroit Pistons, and...DiVincenzo. With that, the "Nova Knicks" four core was broken up before it even started. As it turns out, DiVincenzo may not have been sold on being on the Knicks this upcoming season.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, DiVincenzo was likely to come off the bench this upcoming season after the Bridges trade. DiVincenzo reportedly "didn't exactly love the idea" of having a reduced role.
However, Begley notes that DiVincenzo's feelings about a reduced role unlikely was a factor into the decision to trade him, along with Randle, to the Timberwolves.
Donte DiVincenzo 'didn't exactly love the idea' of having a reduced role on Knicks in 2024-25
"But with the moves made this offseason, DiVincenzo was probably going to be coming off the bench this season," writes Begley. "Bridges would likely have taken his spot in the starting lineup.
"I can say confidently that DiVincenzo didn’t exactly love the idea of playing fewer minutes/a reduced role this season. He was coming off of a career year and helped the team win a ton of games when it was shorthanded.
"I don’t think any competitor would be thrilled with the idea of taking reduced role in this situation."
DiVincenzo was one of the Knicks' many bright spots last season, and he was a true threat behind the three-point line during the regular season and the playoffs. DiVincenzo started in 63-of-81 regular season games, where he averaged 15.5 points (career-high), 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while posting a 44.3 field goal percentage and a 40.1 three-point percentage. DiVincenzo started in all 13 Knicks playoffs games, averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from behind the arc.
Begley notes in the report that the Knicks had been against trading DiVincenzo for most of the offseason. However, with training camp on the horizon, and the Knicks having a need at center, they ultimately decided to pounce on a trade for Towns, and decided to part ways with DiVincenzo, who the Timberwolves "coveted."
While DiVincenzo is set to leave the Knicks, he will likely have a prominent role on a Timberwolves team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season. As for the Knicks, they will still have three members of the "Nova Knicks" on the roster, but with Towns, in hopes that it will be the move they needed to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and to win their first NBA Championship since 1973.