Jalen Brunson already passed Carmelo Anthony in career postseason points for the Knicks
As the New York Knicks continue to battle the Indiana Pacers for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals, Jalen Brunson is climbing the franchise leaderboard for playoff points and has passed Carmelo Anthony.
Brunson, who looks to heal from his most recent injury for Game 3, has passed Anthony for playoff points, hitting 591 points by the end of New York's Game 2 win. Anthony scored 589 points in his postseason career for the Knicks.
New York loves Anthony, who played seven years for the Knicks but was unable to break through in the playoffs because of bad front-office decisions. Brunson, on the other hand, has found a franchise that can make good moves short-term moves that allow them to compete in the playoffs.
Anthony played 412 games for New York, averaging 24 points on 44 percent shooting, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. During his tenure with the team, they never made the Eastern Conference Finals, topping out in the Eastern Conference semifinals where they lost to the Pacers in six games. New York made the playoffs two other times but the squad struggled to get out of the first round.
Brunson, who has played a fraction of Anthony's games (145) has averaged 26 points on 48 percent from the field, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds. During his short time as the star, the guard has been able to lead New York to a second-round appearance and has a shot at possibly making the Eastern Conference Finals this year.
Is Jalen Brunson a better Knick than Carmelo Anthony?
While Brunson has had more success with the Knicks than Melo in his short time with the squad, Anthony's long tenure with the franchise makes it hard for Brunson to pass him yet. If Brunson can lead New York to the Finals this season, he may supplant Melo but the job isn't done yet.
Despite having a limited rotation, New York still has a shot at beating the Pacers with a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Indiana for the next two games. If they're able to get past the Pacers a likely matchup with the dominant Boston Celtics awaits them.