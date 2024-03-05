Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Hawks
The Knicks are looking to shorten the distance between them and the rest of the top Eastern Conference teams. Will Jalen Brunson be back to help them tonight?
As the New York Knicks look to get back to their short run as the two seed in the Eastern Conference, the franchise hopes their best player will not be out of the lineup for much longer. The Knicks missed the majority of their most recent game against the Cavaliers with a left knee contusion.
New York is looking to continue their winning ways after beating Cleveland without Brunson but the squad is facing the injury bug and can't afford to lose another player to a long-term injury.
Jalen Brunson is questionable for tonight's game against Hawks
According to Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson as questionable for their game against the Hawks. Begley further reported that the Knicks believe that Brunson has "avoided significant injury" and he is likely to only miss "a game or two or three" with this injury. New York is facing a serious depth crisis as the franchise is currently missing three starters with long-term injuries — Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are out as well.
Luckily, the franchise is playing an Atlanta squad that is going nowhere fast and has its own set of injury issues including Trae Young, who is out after hand surgery and Onyeka Okongwu who is out for the next two weeks.
Even if Brunson could play in this matchup, the Knicks should look to rest the star unless the guard is absolutely healthy without a doubt. The franchise has been clearly dealing with a fatigued roster and needs to rest themselves for a playoff run that could prove fruitful if they are healthy for it. No matter what ends up happening, Brunson's status will likely change in the next couple of days.