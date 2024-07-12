Jalen Brunson took inspiration from Patrick Mahomes in bold contract decision
The New York Knicks' offseason has been one heck of a success. It remains to be seen how certain moves will age (cough, cough, Mikal Bridges for five first-round picks), but New York is rightly going all-in as the Eastern Conference arms race picks up.
Jalen Brunson inked a four-year, $156.5 million extension on Friday. That is life-changing money for 99.9 percent of Americans, and it is for Brunson. But, he could have received $113 million more in guaranteed money by waiting until next offseason to sign a new contract. It's not like Brunson won't make it up on future deals, but we rarely see bonafide superstars taking this sort of pay cut.
It's a real credit to Brunson, who will probably end up being a trendsetter as the league deals with the fallout of a tricky collective bargaining agreement. Brunson's discounted rate keeps New York below the second apron, which preserves trade and free agent flexibility in the front office. The restrictions placed on second apron teams are severe, so Brunson probably won't be the last All-Star to take one for the team. LeBron James gave the Lakers a $3 million discount, but this is a whole new level (and, if we're being honest, and indictment on the ridiculously owner-friendly new CBA).
Brunson, whose agent Sam Rose is the son of Knicks president Leon Rose, apparently did his homework before agreeing to this contract. He studied past championship teams and the stars who guided them, which made him comfortable with a slight discount to allow the front office more flexibility on the margins.
From ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
"Brunson's study of championship organizations and franchise stars -- Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, the Tom Brady New England Patriots and the Derek Jeter New York Yankees -- gave him a blueprint for MVP-level players who structured contracts to give their teams the best chances at sustainable title runs."
Patrick Mahomes' influence has officially reached the National Basketball Association.
Jalen Brunson channeled Patrick Mahomes for new contract with Knicks
Brunson will get his money back eventually. If he takes another pay cut three years from now, with 10 years of service under his belt, then we can really anoint him as New York's chosen prince. In the interim, however, this is still a massive concession. Brunson is not milking the Knicks dry, and as a result, New York should have more flexibility when it comes to re-signing key pieces, upgrading the margins, and negotiating trades.
The Knicks fell apart in the second round of the playoffs because of injuries, but this is clearly the second or third-best team in the East. The Philadelphia 76ers are on the come-up with Paul George, but New York's depth and defensive personnel is unmatched outside of Boston. Brunson has proven himself as a 1A star on the biggest stage. He averaged 32.4 points and 7.5 assists on .444/.310/.775 splits in the postseason, gutting it out under Tom Thibodeau's classically heavy workload.
New York has made every move within the realm of possibility to improve the team. Isaiah Hartenstein's departure stings, but the Knicks literally could not match OKC's $30 million annual price tag. Replacing him in the frontcourt is a challenge, but Bridges' arrival on the wing pushes the Knicks into a new echelon. The combined defensive range and activity level between Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Donte DiVincenzo could leave opposing teams' heads spinning.
Brunson still carries a significant burden as the No. 1 option, but he has enough help to go deep into the playoffs. This contract should, in theory, help New York keep it that way. And we can thank, in part, Patrick Mahomes for showing Brunson the way.
Mahomes has restructured his deal countless times to help the Kansas City Chiefs retain supportive pieces. He has a few rings to show for it. Brunson will hope to catch up in the hardware department.