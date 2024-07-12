Jalen Brunson contract details, grade: Knicks get massive discount on top star
The New York Knicks are getting the job done this summer. Isaiah Hartenstein's departure hurts, but the Knicks simply could not afford him due to CBA salary restraints. The Mikal Bridges trade was an overpay — we can state in plainly — but hey, when you're second-best in the East, it's a good time to push all your chips in.
In addition to the Bridges trade, New York re-upped OG Anunoby and now, Jalen Brunson has inked a new contract. It's more than your standard, run-of-the-mill star extension, too. The Knicks are getting a steep discount for their 1A star, helping the front office maintain financial flexibility in the years to come.
Brunson has signed a four-year, $156.5 million max contract to keep him in NYC through the 2028-29 season. That is the most Brunson was eligible for... right now. But, he was eligible for a five-year, $269.1 million extension next offseason. That is $113 million more in guaranteed money out the window.
Yes, there is injury risk inherent to waiting, but Brunson isn't scared of a torn ACL. He's doing this to preserve New York's financial flexibility. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star point guard studied other championship teams and stars before coming to a decision.
"Brunson's study of championship organizations and franchise stars -- Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, the Tom Brady New England Patriots and the Derek Jeter New York Yankees -- gave him a blueprint for MVP-level players who structured contracts to give their teams the best chances at sustainable title runs."
The fourth year of Brunson's new contract includes a player option. In theory, he can max out his prime years competitively before inking a proper five-year, big-money deal on his next cycle. The NBA rarely adheres to "theory," but Brunson deserves props for prioritizing team success over personal profit.
Jalen Brunson gives Knicks big discount on new contract
Brunson's deal is an unequivocal victory for the Knicks. It remains to be seen if it's a victory for Brunson personally. Knicks owner James Dolan has a complicated past with high payrolls, but this is the most competitive New York basketball team since the 90s. The Knicks paid Anunoby, added Bridges, paid Brunson. It's clear the front office has the all-clear for an aggressive approach.
By signing now, Brunson keeps the Knicks out of the second tax apron, which heavily restricts teams' ability to spend and trade under the new CBA. That should, ideally, help the Knicks keep Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and other key role players on the roster in the years to come. New York may dip into the second apron eventually if everybody gets a new contract — concessions are inevitable — but Brunson has extended the timeline for the current core and aided New York's ability to build out depth.
The Knicks are pretty clearly in the upper echelon of Eastern Conference contenders when healthy. Tom Thibodeau traditionally runs New York into the ground by the second round of the playoffs, but with Bridges and a healthy Julius Randle, perhaps the burden is eased on Brunson and others. The best way to combat injuries and excessive usage is depth. If Thibs has too many quality players to ignore, that will naturally drive individual playing time down.
Right now, it feels like a two-horse race between New York and the revamped Philadelphia 76ers to catch the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference. It remains to be seen if Bridges was the right star to trade for — five first-round picks is a lot, even for the best possible vibes and defense — but the Knicks are better.
Now, let's see if this new flexibility can help New York land a real backup center.