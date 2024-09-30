Jalen Hurts makes Nick Sirianni marriage with Eagles seem more doomed than ever
By John Buhler
The Philadelphia Eagles need to make a change. It could be as easy as moving on from their increasingly frustrating head coach Nick Sirianni, but it may not be that simple. Philadelphia fell to 2-2 on the season after getting beat up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia's other loss came in an unthinkable fashion at home vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.
The Eagles were the best team in football last year at the halfway point. As the weather changed, they fell apart at the seams. Interestingly enough, the Buccaneers ended their season in the Wild Card Round. In my estimation, I feel the Eagles and Sirianni benefited from having two great coordinators in Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen during the Super Bowl run. This has left Sirianni fully exposed.
All the while, it seems as though Hurts cannot stand his head coach. The vibes he is giving off at the podium about him feel tepid at best. Behind closed doors, there are rumbles that they are not even on speaking terms. Something has to give, right? Hurts may be worth building a contender around again, but he is still getting the benefit of the doubt from the same Super Bowl season that Sirianni is not.
This question and answer from the podium after the Buccaneers loss from Hurts was very revealing.
"Jalen, you and Nick are obviously big voices on the team as the QB and the coach. As you enter the bye and you want to find an identity, do you two talk about maybe what you want the message to be to the team or how you want to handle [things] as you go into the second part of the year?"
Hurts' response to this question was as brief and to the point as you could have expected it to be.
“We have our moments.”
One head-coaching candidate who could get the most out of this team would have to be Mike Vrabel.
Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni's working relationship is at a boiling point
It is much easier to fire an underperfoming head coach than it is to replace everyone on an underperforming team. For as much praise as we have given their general manager Howie Roseman over the years, has he built the best roster for this team going forward? Conversely, we have to wonder if Jeffrey Lurie is somehow playing a part in creating a culture of toxicity that devours itself?
The Eagles have no problem hitting the reset button. They have done it a ton over the years, especially after moving on from Andy Reid after a disastrous season. The problem is for whatever reason, the good times don't always last. In a given decade, the Eagles will be championship-caliber for three seasons, playoff-caliber for four more, disappointing for three of them and abysmal for one.
To me, it feels like they rip through their competitive life cycle more quickly than any other NFL franchise. Since moving on from Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson and Sirianni have all won. Right now, this team needs to be reenergized with a new coaching staff. I know Sirianni brought in two new coordinators, but the issues have persisted. Chemistry is a funny thing, but this is no laughing matter.
Hurts and Sirianni may have their issues, but the Eagles have far more than merely those two men.