Jalen Hurts reveals Eagles offense is overhauled under ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore
The current sideline leader for the team from the City of Brotherly Love has had quite a three-year run. In 2021, Nick Sirianni took over the Philadelphia Eagles. The team stumbled out of the gate via a 3-6 start, but rallied to win six of their final eight games and grab a playoff berth. It all ended a week later with a wild card loss at Tampa.
A year later, the Eagles were bound for Super Bowl LVII. The Birds squandered a 24-14 lead on the way to a 38-35 loss to the Chiefs. This past season, Philadelphia turned a 10-1 start into a 1-6 finish. The sixth of those setbacks once again came to the Buccaneers at Tampa in the first round of the playoffs.
For the third consecutive year, the team has a new offensive coordinator (Kellen Moore) and defensive coordinator (Vic Fangio). It’s the former unit that is drawing plenty of attention.
Eagles have overhauled their offense in a big way under Kellen Moore
Moore had been the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2019 until 2022. Last season, Moore joined the Los Angeles Chargers after parting ways with the NFC East team. Moore's offense, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, averaged 329.4 yards (18th in NFL) and 20.4 points (21st) per game.
Now, Moore arrived in Philadelphia to revitalize an offense that sputtered down the stretch last season.
Take it from quarterback Jalen Hurts (via ESPN’s Tim McManus). A Philadelphia attack that features wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and newcomer Saquon Barkley will have a different feel to it.
“You get to a point where you feel, I’m going to be comfortable with this. I like this, that time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on, but right now it’s been a lot of new inventory in—the majority of it, probably 95 percent of it being new—and so it’s just been that process, and it’s been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people.”
Sirianni added a little more insight into Philadelphia's new-look offense with Moore in charge.
“The Xs and Os, the lines on the paper, they very well may be what they are supposed to be, but how I coach and how I detail these routes, how I coach the quarterback, what I want his timing to be, where I want him looking, where I want his eyes. Are receivers reading routes or are they not reading routes? Are there alerts on this, are there checks and adjustments built in on this or is this something the quarterback has to do? That’s what makes a system a system.”
Hurts and the Eagles are certainly hoping this “system” prevents another late-season swoon. Including the playoff loss to the Bucs, Philadelphia scored fewer than 20 points in five of their last seven games.
“I think the goal coming in was to learn Kellen’s offense and to master it, and I think that’s been a process, and by the end of it, I want it to be mine and have it in my own way.”
Now, we'll see if the changes are beneficial to the Eagles, who have obvious Super Bowl aspirations entering 2024.