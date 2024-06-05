Nick Sirianni reveals he uses Saquon Barkley signing to troll Giants fans
By Scott Rogust
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is a head coach that you love if he's on your team, or hate when you're squad is playing against him. Sirianni is a boisterous presence on the sidelines, whether that's nodding to the cameras after an Eagles touchdown, or mocking Kansas City Chiefs fans in the tunnels of Arrowhead Stadium after a regular season win last season.
If fans of NFC East teams had the chance to run into him, we're sure they would taunt him if the opportunity presented itself. According to the coach that has happened, especially with New York Giants fans.
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Sirianni talked about running into Giants fans. The Eagles head coach says that while he usually ignores them, if a Giants fan gets annoying, he'll remind them "We got your best player." That player, in Sirianni's mind, is running back Saquon Barkley.
Nick Sirianni likes to remind Giants fans that the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley
When a team lets one of their top players walk into free agency, there's a chance that a rival could swoop in and sign them. That is exactly what happened with Barkley and the Giants.
Based on various reports, the Giants didn't make an offer to Barkley before hitting free agency. Giants fans had to accept the fact that Barkley would play for another team, but they hoped it would be for a non-rival. The problem is, that the Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract. With Barkley signing with the enemy, some Giants fans have deemed their former running back to be a traitor, which he vehemently denies being the case.
Regarding Sirianni's "we got your best player" declarations, some Giants fans would argue that that's not the case. Instead, they'd point to Dexter Lawrence, one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL, and Andrew Thomas, a top left tackle when healthy. But in terms of offense the past couple of years, there's no denying that Barkley was their top player.
Now, Barkley has the chance to play behind the best offensive line he's played with in his entire. Yes, even with center Jason Kelce's retirement, the Eagles o-line is still stacked, and better than any that Barkley played behind with the Giants.
As for the Giants, they replaced Barkley with Devin Singletary, who has a relationship with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen dating back to their days with the Buffalo Bills. The team did use their sixth overall pick on wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has the play-making ability in the passing game that the Giants have sorely been missing. Yet, that will all depend on the play at quarterback, whether it's Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, or Tommy DeVito.
We're sure that the environment at MetLife Stadium will be enthusiastic, to say the least, in Barkley's first game as a member of the visiting team. That matchup will take place in Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 20). We'll see who gets the last laugh, whether it's the Giants, or Sirianni and Barkley.