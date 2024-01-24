Jalen Hurts trade article was completely unnecessary, in theory
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio published an article outlining why it's easy for the Philadelphia Eagles to trade quarterback Jalen Hurts, but why?
By Lior Lampert
Despite reportedly deciding to retain head coach Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles still have plenty of questions to answer this offseason. One topic we didn’t expect to address that has arisen is quarterback Jalen Hurts’ future with the team.
While it may be crazy to think that the Eagles part ways with Hurts, it is a possibility, in theory.
Jalen Hurts trade article creates frenzy
Yesterday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, published an article describing how easy it would be for the Eagles to move on from Hurts by trading him. While Florio outlined that dealing with the 2022 MVP runner-up is feasible in theory, he also points out that Philly has no rhyme or reason to do so.
Jalen Hurts contract makes facilitating a trade simple
Last April, Hurts and the Eagles agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that keeps him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season. However, given the structure of the pact, the Eagles would have little trouble facilitating a trade (assuming Hurts is willing to waive his no-trade clause).
Florio highlights that if Philly finds a trade partner before June 1, the cap hit would be roughly $18.6 million, shedding Hurts’ salary from their 2025 books.
Hurts also has a fully guaranteed option bonus for 2024 of $38.875 million combined with his base salary of $1.125 million (which is also fully guaranteed), adding up to $40 million for next season. In 2025, his option bonus is worth approximately $40 million with a $1.17 million base salary.
Overall, the dual-threat signal-caller is owed $82 million in fully guaranteed money over the next two years
For 2026, Hurts is owed $51 million, $30 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March of 2025.
Will the Eagles trade Jalen Hurts?
It’s a long shot in practice, but in theory, it's plausible. However, would Hurts be willing to waive his no-trade clause? And if so, who would be willing to trade for Hurts, knowing the draft capital it’d take to acquire him?
In his article, Florio clarifies that the team has made no indication they’re willing to move from Hurts. He is simply speculating and illustrating that if all else fails, the option is there.